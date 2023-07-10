Why should you keep an eye on Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)?

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) is 27.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.38 and a high of $5.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -32.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -32.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.29, the stock is 11.59% and 24.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 3.93% at the moment leaves the stock 32.13% off its SMA200. NR registered 74.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 23.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.37.

The stock witnessed a 24.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.62%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) has around 1540 employees, a market worth around $433.09M and $839.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.80% and -2.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newpark Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.50% this year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.57M, and float is at 81.69M with Short Float at 1.00%.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MINGE JOHN C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MINGE JOHN C bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $4.03 per share for a total of $40250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Newpark Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Lewis Michael A (Director) bought a total of 5,251 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $3.98 per share for $20899.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76046.0 shares of the NR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Young Donald Win (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $3.94 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 247,601 shares of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR).

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) that is trading -21.49% down over the past 12 months and Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is 72.65% higher over the same period. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 63.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.