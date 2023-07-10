Why should you keep an eye on Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)?

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) is 3.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.80 and a high of $19.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XRX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.18% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -67.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.10, the stock is 1.49% and 2.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 3.07% at the moment leaves the stock -0.99% off its SMA200. XRX registered 10.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.01%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has around 20300 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $7.15B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.85. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.97% and -22.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xerox Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.90% this year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.66M, and float is at 145.45M with Short Float at 6.69%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morno-Wade Suzan,the company’sEVP & CHRO. SEC filings show that Morno-Wade Suzan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $15.96 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61429.0 shares.

Xerox Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Gueden Jacques-Edouard (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $15.61 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28125.0 shares of the XRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Palau Hernandez Margarita (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $15.55 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 15,500 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX).

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -4.35% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -0.13% lower over the same period.