Will FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) is 61.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $9.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNGR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 9.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.55, the stock is 69.52% and 116.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 41.39% off its SMA200. FNGR registered 237.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 57.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$33.39.

The stock witnessed a 225.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 222.70%, and is 56.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.12% over the week and 19.04% over the month.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $228.18M and $34.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 633.87% and -53.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.10%).

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FingerMotion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.50% this year.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.87M, and float is at 26.89M with Short Float at 1.18%.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leong Yew Poh,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Leong Yew Poh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $4.20 per share for a total of $10500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

FingerMotion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Leong Yew Poh (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $2.56 per share for $25625.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the FNGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, Leong Yew Poh (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $6250.0. The insider now directly holds 245,000 shares of FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR).

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 1.64% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 44.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.