Will NatWest Group plc (NWG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) is -7.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.70 and a high of $7.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $9.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.04% off the consensus price target high of $12.49 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 9.38% higher than the price target low of $6.61 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.99, the stock is -4.00% and -7.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -6.91% off its SMA200. NWG registered 15.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.19%.

The stock witnessed a -7.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.65%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.24% over the month.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) has around 61800 employees, a market worth around $26.43B and $18.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.68. Profit margin for the company is 25.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.31% and -23.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NatWest Group plc (NWG) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NatWest Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.00% this year.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.84B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.23%.