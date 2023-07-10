Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Track to Reach $50.00 in a Year

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) is 48.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.14 and a high of $53.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The Z stock was last observed hovering at around $47.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.43% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -59.4% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.82, the stock is -0.91% and 2.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 19.19% off its SMA200. Z registered 37.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $126.45.

The stock witnessed a 0.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.48%, and is -4.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has around 5852 employees, a market worth around $11.11B and $1.89B in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.89. Distance from 52-week low is 82.92% and -10.16% from its 52-week high.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.80% this year.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 170.62M, and float is at 153.56M with Short Float at 13.98%.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Zillow Group Inc. (Z) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daimler Susan,the company’sPresident of Zillow. SEC filings show that Daimler Susan sold 10,814 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $45.49 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61515.0 shares.

Zillow Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Daimler Susan (President of Zillow) sold a total of 6,371 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $45.55 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39777.0 shares of the Z stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Wacksman Jeremy (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 7,361 shares at an average price of $44.94 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 93,256 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (Z).

Zillow Group Inc. (Z): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -38.86% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 122.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.