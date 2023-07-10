Zscaler Inc. (ZS) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 36.36% Upside

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is 27.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.93 and a high of $194.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZS stock was last observed hovering at around $141.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.44% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.36% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are -19.32% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $143.18, the stock is -3.45% and 11.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 11.57% off its SMA200. ZS registered -12.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$115.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.34%, and is -1.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has around 4975 employees, a market worth around $20.68B and $1.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 67.92. Profit margin for the company is -18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.59% and -26.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.70%).

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is a “Overweight”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zscaler Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.40% this year.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.35M, and float is at 86.47M with Short Float at 8.35%.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Zscaler Inc. (ZS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rajic Dali,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Rajic Dali sold 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $141.50 per share for a total of $3.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Zscaler Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that Schlossman Robert (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 1,322 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $152.11 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the ZS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Rajic Dali (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 7,017 shares at an average price of $156.64 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 328,406 shares of Zscaler Inc. (ZS).