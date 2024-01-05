10x Genomics Inc (TXG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) is -8.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.79 and a high of $63.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TXG stock was last observed hovering at around $50.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $51.10, the stock is -3.16% and 13.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 2.38% off its SMA200. TXG registered 44.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$32.38.

The stock witnessed a 10.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.52%, and is -10.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) has around 1243 employees, a market worth around $6.04B and $590.98M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.23% and -19.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.79%).

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.81, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

10x Genomics Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.72% this year

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.53M, and float is at 94.58M with Short Float at 5.82%.

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Saxonov Serge, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Saxonov Serge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $55.03 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

10x Genomics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Saxonov Serge (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,723 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $43.72 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the TXG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Saxonov Serge (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 3,757 shares at an average price of $43.34 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 851,169 shares of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG).

10x Genomics Inc (TXG): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) that is trading -4.86% down over the past 12 months.Enerplus Corp. (ERF) lies in the list of competitors of the 10x Genomics Inc and is -6.13% lower over the same period from TXGPacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is 6.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.