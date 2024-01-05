A peek at ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW): Who has invested in It?

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW) is -4.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.56 and a high of $30.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACIW stock was last observed hovering at around $29.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.2% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.39% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.33, the stock is -0.09% and 11.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 20.50% off its SMA200. ACIW registered 27.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.34.

The stock witnessed a 6.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.47%, and is -4.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) has around 3349 employees, a market worth around $3.19B and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.77 and Fwd P/E is 22.84. Profit margin for the company is 6.24%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.95% and -5.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.33, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACI Worldwide Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.42% this year

ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.07M, and float is at 107.31M with Short Float at 2.75%.

ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silva Alessandro, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Silva Alessandro sold 17,817 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $27.72 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52062.0 shares.

ACI Worldwide Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Behrens Scott W (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 35,003 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $26.94 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the ACIW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Guerra Deborah L (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 3,426 shares at an average price of $23.22 for $79551.0. The insider now directly holds 51,724 shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW).

ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) that is trading 87.21% up over the past 12 months.Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) lies in the list of competitors of the ACI Worldwide Inc and is -4.09% lower over the same period from ACIWOracle Corp. (ORCL) is 21.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.