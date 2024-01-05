A peek at Ambarella Inc (AMBA): Who has invested in It?

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) is -11.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.59 and a high of $99.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMBA stock was last observed hovering at around $56.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.21% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.44% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 6.03% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.50, the stock is -10.65% and -1.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -3.90% at the moment leaves the stock -17.95% off its SMA200. AMBA registered -31.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$18.37.

The stock witnessed a -6.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.45%, and is -13.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Ambarella Inc (AMBA) has around 937 employees, a market worth around $2.19B and $258.18M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.03% and -45.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.18%).

Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambarella Inc (AMBA) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambarella Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -183.48% this year

Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.04M, and float is at 37.84M with Short Float at 3.80%.

Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Ambarella Inc (AMBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 26 at a price of $63.14 per share for a total of $31570.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39407.0 shares.

Ambarella Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that WHITE BRIAN C (CFO) sold a total of 3,357 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $63.04 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74140.0 shares of the AMBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Wang Feng-Ming (CEO) disposed off 3,093 shares at an average price of $63.04 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 760,559 shares of Ambarella Inc (AMBA).

Ambarella Inc (AMBA): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) that is trading 236.47% up over the past 12 months.Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) lies in the list of competitors of the Ambarella Inc and is -1.48% lower over the same period from AMBAIntel Corp. (INTC) is 70.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.