A peek at Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS): Who has invested in It?

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) is -0.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.95 and a high of $25.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCUS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73%.

Currently trading at $19.00, the stock is 7.87% and 18.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -3.70% at the moment leaves the stock 3.68% off its SMA200. RCUS registered -5.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.46.

The stock witnessed a 18.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.10%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $119.66M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -245.25%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.72% and -25.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.43%).

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.45, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcus Biosciences Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.38% this year

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.90M, and float is at 48.30M with Short Float at 14.02%.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jaen Juan C., the company’s President. SEC filings show that Jaen Juan C. sold 6,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $20.09 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.22 million shares.

Arcus Biosciences Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 02 that Goeltz II Robert C. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,004 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 02 and was made at $20.00 per share for $40080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51831.0 shares of the RCUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Jarrett Jennifer (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 21,521 shares at an average price of $17.76 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 258,878 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS).

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 2.97% up over the past 12 months.Roche Holding AG Akt (RO) lies in the list of competitors of the Arcus Biosciences Inc and is -22.74% lower over the same period from RCUSRogers Corp. (ROG) is 4.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.