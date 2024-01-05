A peek at Bentley Systems Inc (BSY): Who has invested in It?

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) is -10.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.75 and a high of $55.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BSY stock was last observed hovering at around $47.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $46.95, the stock is -8.17% and -8.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -4.30% off its SMA200. BSY registered 27.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.93.

The stock witnessed a -10.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.09%, and is -11.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $13.89B and $1.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 87.28 and Fwd P/E is 48.15. Profit margin for the company is 14.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.11% and -15.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bentley Systems Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.88% this year

Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.41M, and float is at 207.69M with Short Float at 4.79%.

Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BENTLEY GREGORY S, the company’s Chairman, CEO & President. SEC filings show that BENTLEY GREGORY S sold 17,965 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $48.42 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.51 million shares.

Bentley Systems Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that BENTLEY GREGORY S (Chairman, CEO & President) sold a total of 67,313 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $48.45 per share for $3.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.53 million shares of the BSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, BENTLEY GREGORY S (Chairman, CEO & President) disposed off 50,905 shares at an average price of $48.34 for $2.46 million. The insider now directly holds 7,593,700 shares of Bentley Systems Inc (BSY).