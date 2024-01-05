A peek at China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI): Who has invested in It?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) is -12.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $1.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPHI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is -5.78% and -0.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -10.44% at the moment leaves the stock -56.20% off its SMA200. CPHI registered -87.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$232.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -18.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.99%, and is -10.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.85% over the week and 12.86% over the month.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has around 234 employees, a market worth around $3.48M and $7.78M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.80% and -91.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.13%).

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2024.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.95M, and float is at 32.57M with Short Float at 0.15%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.88% down over the past 12 months.Sanofi ADR (SNY) lies in the list of competitors of the China Pharma Holdings Inc. and is 5.96% higher over the same period from CPHINovartis AG ADR (NVS) is 20.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.