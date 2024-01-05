A peek at Daseke Inc (DSKE): Who has invested in It?

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ: DSKE) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $9.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DSKE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $8.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.41% higher than the price target low of $8.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.10, the stock is 38.83% and 61.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 33.93% off its SMA200. DSKE registered 43.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 69.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.08%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.46% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Daseke Inc (DSKE) has around 4123 employees, a market worth around $376.73M and $1.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.63 and Fwd P/E is 54.00. Profit margin for the company is 0.44%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.51% and -15.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.87%).

Daseke Inc (DSKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Daseke Inc (DSKE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.33, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Daseke Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.00% this year

Daseke Inc (DSKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.03M, and float is at 38.55M with Short Float at 3.31%.

Daseke Inc (DSKE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Daseke Inc (DSKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

Daseke Inc (DSKE): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is trading 32.67% up over the past 12 months.Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) lies in the list of competitors of the Daseke Inc and is -17.31% lower over the same period from DSKE