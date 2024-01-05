A peek at Dover Corp. (DOV): Who has invested in It?

Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) is -3.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $127.25 and a high of $160.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOV stock was last observed hovering at around $148.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.48% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -12.2% lower than the price target low of $132.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.10, the stock is -1.12% and 5.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 3.85% off its SMA200. DOV registered 9.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.80.

The stock witnessed a 3.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.38%, and is -3.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

Dover Corp. (DOV) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $20.72B and $8.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.35 and Fwd P/E is 15.86. Profit margin for the company is 12.09%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.39% and -7.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.17%).

Dover Corp. (DOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dover Corp. (DOV) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.89, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dover Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year

Dover Corp. (DOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.70M, and float is at 139.16M with Short Float at 1.18%.

Dover Corp. (DOV) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Dover Corp. (DOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cerepak Brad M, the company’s Senior Vice President and CFO. SEC filings show that Cerepak Brad M sold 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $142.00 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35938.0 shares.

Dover Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Kosinski Anthony K (VP Tax) sold a total of 664 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $141.64 per share for $94049.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5333.0 shares of the DOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Cerepak Brad M (Senior Vice President and CFO) disposed off 4,631 shares at an average price of $142.00 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 49,938 shares of Dover Corp. (DOV).

Dover Corp. (DOV): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corp. (DHR) that is trading 3.94% up over the past 12 months.Paccar Inc. (PCAR) lies in the list of competitors of the Dover Corp. and is 40.22% higher over the same period from DOVIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is 35.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.