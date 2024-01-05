A peek at Fortive Corp (FTV): Who has invested in It?

Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) is -2.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.70 and a high of $79.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTV stock was last observed hovering at around $71.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.5% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -2.17% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.52, the stock is -0.16% and 4.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 0.91% off its SMA200. FTV registered 11.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.27%, and is -2.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

Fortive Corp (FTV) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $25.13B and $6.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.77 and Fwd P/E is 19.54. Profit margin for the company is 13.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.07% and -10.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.77%).

Fortive Corp (FTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortive Corp (FTV) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortive Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.66% this year

Fortive Corp (FTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 352.90M, and float is at 350.31M with Short Float at 0.77%.

Fortive Corp (FTV) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Fortive Corp (FTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murphy Patrick K, the company’s President & CEO of AHS. SEC filings show that Murphy Patrick K sold 21,793 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $76.50 per share for a total of $1.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60716.0 shares.

Fortive Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 28 that McLaughlin Charles E (SVP – Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 16,911 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 28 and was made at $76.66 per share for $1.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the FTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, Mulhall Christopher M. (VP – Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 4,700 shares at an average price of $76.85 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 21,507 shares of Fortive Corp (FTV).

Fortive Corp (FTV): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 0.09% up over the past 12 months.Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) lies in the list of competitors of the Fortive Corp and is -11.41% lower over the same period from FTVMettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is -22.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.