A peek at Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC): Who has invested in It?

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) is 1.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.17 and a high of $15.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBDC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.12% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.87% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.28, the stock is 2.01% and 3.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 9.59% off its SMA200. GBDC registered 16.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.93.

The stock witnessed a 2.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.19%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.08% over the month.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) has around 850 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $603.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.05 and Fwd P/E is 8.83. Profit margin for the company is 42.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.51% and -0.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.90% this year

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.59M, and float is at 164.29M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rival Anita J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rival Anita J. bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $13.02 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69000.0 shares.