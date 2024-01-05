A peek at Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC): Who has invested in It?

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is -1.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.01 and a high of $89.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSIC stock was last observed hovering at around $74.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $75.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.78% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -15.08% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.80, the stock is 1.39% and 7.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -0.96% off its SMA200. HSIC registered -6.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.10.

The stock witnessed a 7.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.86%, and is -1.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $9.72B and $12.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.27 and Fwd P/E is 14.43. Profit margin for the company is 3.51%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.65% and -16.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.64, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Henry Schein Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.16% this year

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.79M, and float is at 128.31M with Short Float at 2.97%.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERGMAN STANLEY M, the company’s Chairman, CEO. SEC filings show that BERGMAN STANLEY M sold 13,962 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 26 at a price of $75.14 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Henry Schein Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 26 that BERGMAN STANLEY M (Chairman, CEO) sold a total of 5,820 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 26 and was made at $75.14 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the HSIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, BERGMAN STANLEY M (Chairman, CEO) disposed off 26,190 shares at an average price of $75.03 for $1.97 million. The insider now directly holds 182,595 shares of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stryker Corp. (SYK) that is trading 19.31% up over the past 12 months.IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) lies in the list of competitors of the Henry Schein Inc. and is 28.46% higher over the same period from HSICMcKesson Corp. (MCK) is 26.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.