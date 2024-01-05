A peek at Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART): Who has invested in It?

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) is -4.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.44 and a high of $60.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IART stock was last observed hovering at around $40.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.35% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -11.92% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.41, the stock is -3.08% and 3.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -5.34% off its SMA200. IART registered -25.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.93.

The stock witnessed a 2.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.31%, and is -5.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) has around 3722 employees, a market worth around $3.24B and $1.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.86 and Fwd P/E is 12.03. Profit margin for the company is 6.54%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.83% and -31.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.18%).

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.86, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.53% this year

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.65M, and float is at 66.17M with Short Float at 3.51%.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mosebrook Jeffrey, the company’s SVP, Fin & PAO. SEC filings show that Mosebrook Jeffrey sold 1,177 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $44.46 per share for a total of $52329.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23458.0 shares.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that De Witte Jan (President & CEO) bought a total of 7,792 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $38.50 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12798.0 shares of the IART stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Schwartz Eric (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) acquired 2,640 shares at an average price of $37.89 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 48,597 shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART).

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.16% down over the past 12 months.Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) lies in the list of competitors of the Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp and is 7.83% higher over the same period from IARTZimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is -4.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.