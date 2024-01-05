A peek at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW): Who has invested in It?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) is -2.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.25 and a high of $117.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LW stock was last observed hovering at around $104.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $126.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.72% off the consensus price target high of $138.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.02% higher than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.26, the stock is 0.66% and 6.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.37 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 2.23% off its SMA200. LW registered 20.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.34.

The stock witnessed a 2.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.32%, and is -2.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $15.26B and $6.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.69 and Fwd P/E is 16.44. Profit margin for the company is 17.71%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.54% and -10.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.84%).

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.25, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/04/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.54% this year

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.67M, and float is at 142.53M with Short Float at 3.42%.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JURGENSEN WILLIAM G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JURGENSEN WILLIAM G bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 16 at a price of $84.35 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Spytek Eryk J (GEN COUNSEL & CHIEF COMPL OFF) sold a total of 6,319 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $103.23 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1052.0 shares of the LW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Miller Sharon L. (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 4,350 shares at an average price of $115.00 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 49,859 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW).

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. Cl A (MDLZ) that is trading 10.71% up over the past 12 months.Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) lies in the list of competitors of the Lamb Weston Holdings Inc and is -8.59% lower over the same period from LWGeneral Mills Inc. (GIS) is -22.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.