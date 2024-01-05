A peek at Mckesson Corporation (MCK): Who has invested in It?

Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is 2.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $331.75 and a high of $485.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCK stock was last observed hovering at around $480.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.79% off its average median price target of $515.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.71% off the consensus price target high of $563.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -5.46% lower than the price target low of $450.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $474.55, the stock is 3.91% and 3.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 13.70% off its SMA200. MCK registered 26.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.04.

The stock witnessed a 3.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.36%, and is 3.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.57% over the month.

Mckesson Corporation (MCK) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $63.14B and $291.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.76 and Fwd P/E is 15.44. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.04% and -2.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (67.82%).

Mckesson Corporation (MCK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mckesson Corporation (MCK) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.67, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mckesson Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year

Mckesson Corporation (MCK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.00M, and float is at 132.98M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Mckesson Corporation (MCK) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Mckesson Corporation (MCK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TYLER BRIAN S., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that TYLER BRIAN S. sold 14,026 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $480.00 per share for a total of $6.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43445.0 shares.

Mckesson Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that TYLER BRIAN S. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 23,963 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $457.51 per share for $10.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43445.0 shares of the MCK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Smith LeAnn B (EVP & Chief HR Officer) disposed off 660 shares at an average price of $461.26 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 1,325 shares of Mckesson Corporation (MCK).

Mckesson Corporation (MCK): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 67.95% up over the past 12 months.UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) lies in the list of competitors of the Mckesson Corporation and is 11.31% higher over the same period from MCKCVS Health Corp. (CVS) is -12.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.