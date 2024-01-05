A peek at RELX Plc ADR (RELX): Who has invested in It?

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) is -0.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.57 and a high of $40.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RELX stock was last observed hovering at around $38.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $32.70 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.27% off the consensus price target high of $37.70 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -58.51% lower than the price target low of $24.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.31, the stock is 0.59% and 4.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 15.76% off its SMA200. RELX registered 41.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.20.

The stock witnessed a 1.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.41%, and is -0.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.88% over the week and 0.82% over the month.

RELX Plc ADR (RELX) has around 35700 employees, a market worth around $73.95B and $10.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.72 and Fwd P/E is 25.59. Profit margin for the company is 19.24%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.58% and -1.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.44%).

RELX Plc ADR (RELX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RELX Plc ADR (RELX) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RELX Plc ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.37% this year

RELX Plc ADR (RELX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.91B, and float is at 1.88B with Short Float at 0.06%.

RELX Plc ADR (RELX): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include John Wiley & Sons Inc. Cl A (WLY) that is trading -25.62% down over the past 12 months.News Corp Cl A (NWSA) lies in the list of competitors of the RELX Plc ADR and is 29.76% higher over the same period from RELXS&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is 27.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.