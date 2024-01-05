A peek at RingCentral Inc. (RNG): Who has invested in It?

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is -8.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.08 and a high of $49.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RNG stock was last observed hovering at around $31.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $31.06, the stock is -6.42% and 3.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -0.26% off its SMA200. RNG registered -10.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$33.20.

The stock witnessed a -3.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.47%, and is -11.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has around 3902 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $2.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.85. Profit margin for the company is -18.65%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.87% and -37.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.54%).

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RingCentral Inc. (RNG) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.11, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 60.48% this year

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.46M, and float is at 81.82M with Short Float at 4.67%.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at RingCentral Inc. (RNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth sold 51,962 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $29.93 per share for a total of $1.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

RingCentral Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Shmunis Vladimir (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 9,502 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $29.28 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the RNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Shmunis Vladimir (Executive Chairman) disposed off 58,223 shares at an average price of $28.90 for $1.68 million. The insider now directly holds 371,751 shares of RingCentral Inc. (RNG).

RingCentral Inc. (RNG): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading 35.46% up over the past 12 months.AT&T Inc. (T) lies in the list of competitors of the RingCentral Inc. and is -10.72% lower over the same period from RNG8X8 Inc. (EGHT) is -15.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.