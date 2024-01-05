A peek at Sap SE ADR (SAP): Who has invested in It?

Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP) is -3.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.50 and a high of $160.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAP stock was last observed hovering at around $149.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.27% off its average median price target of $149.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.03% off the consensus price target high of $179.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -29.15% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.52, the stock is -4.42% and -0.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 8.32% off its SMA200. SAP registered 42.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.31.

The stock witnessed a -6.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.19%, and is -4.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.83% over the week and 1.11% over the month.

Sap SE ADR (SAP) has around 111961 employees, a market worth around $173.72B and $33.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.82 and Fwd P/E is 22.58. Profit margin for the company is 8.24%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.78% and -7.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.96%).

Sap SE ADR (SAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sap SE ADR (SAP) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sap SE ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.02% this year

Sap SE ADR (SAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.17B with Short Float at 0.24%.

Sap SE ADR (SAP): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 72.65% up over the past 12 months.Salesforce Inc. (CRM) lies in the list of competitors of the Sap SE ADR and is 84.27% higher over the same period from SAPOracle Corp. (ORCL) is 21.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.