A peek at ServiceNow Inc (NOW): Who has invested in It?

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) is -4.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $353.62 and a high of $720.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOW stock was last observed hovering at around $675.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.43% off its average median price target of $670.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.06% off the consensus price target high of $820.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -23.28% lower than the price target low of $545.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $671.87, the stock is -3.73% and 2.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 19.56% off its SMA200. NOW registered 74.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.97.

The stock witnessed a -2.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.46%, and is -4.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has around 20433 employees, a market worth around $137.73B and $8.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.91 and Fwd P/E is 53.01. Profit margin for the company is 18.72%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.00% and -6.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.96%).

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ServiceNow Inc (NOW) is a “Buy”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.28, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ServiceNow Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.72% this year

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.00M, and float is at 203.91M with Short Float at 1.62%.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Insider Activity

A total of 191 insider transactions have happened at ServiceNow Inc (NOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 112 and purchases happening 79 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chamberlain Paul Edward, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chamberlain Paul Edward sold 135 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $682.00 per share for a total of $92070.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10744.0 shares.

ServiceNow Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Smith Paul John (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 752 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $672.54 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1795.0 shares of the NOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Desai Chirantan Jitendra (President & COO) disposed off 3,150 shares at an average price of $667.47 for $2.1 million. The insider now directly holds 35,754 shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW).

ServiceNow Inc (NOW): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading 84.27% up over the past 12 months.Oracle Corp. (ORCL) lies in the list of competitors of the ServiceNow Inc and is 21.68% higher over the same period from NOWSynopsys Inc. (SNPS) is 55.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.