A peek at Soligenix Inc (SNGX): Who has invested in It?

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) is 19.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $8.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNGX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is 35.54% and 62.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 14.38% off its SMA200. SNGX registered -87.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.26.

The stock witnessed a 24.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.76%, and is 41.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.44% over the week and 16.64% over the month.

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $9.42M and $0.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4037.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.76% and -88.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-139.66%).

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Soligenix Inc (SNGX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 82.74% this year

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.38M, and float is at 10.34M with Short Float at 0.38%.

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Soligenix Inc (SNGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Soligenix Inc (SNGX): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.16% down over the past 12 months.Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) lies in the list of competitors of the Soligenix Inc and is -100.00% lower over the same period from SNGXSanofi ADR (SNY) is 6.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.