A peek at Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS): Who has invested in It?

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is -4.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $312.25 and a high of $573.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNPS stock was last observed hovering at around $492.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.22% off its average median price target of $624.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.38% off the consensus price target high of $675.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 14.0% higher than the price target low of $570.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $490.18, the stock is -8.79% and -5.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 8.77% off its SMA200. SNPS registered 53.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.70.

The stock witnessed a -7.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.26%, and is -5.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) has around 20300 employees, a market worth around $74.50B and $5.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.74 and Fwd P/E is 31.55. Profit margin for the company is 21.01%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.98% and -14.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.22%).

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.44, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synopsys, Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.05M, and float is at 151.03M with Short Float at 1.35%.

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAHONEY RICHARD S., the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that MAHONEY RICHARD S. sold 9,065 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $494.70 per share for a total of $4.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1617.0 shares.

Synopsys, Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that JOHNSON MERCEDES (Director) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $494.70 per share for $1.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1697.0 shares of the SNPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 02, JOHNSON MERCEDES (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $506.15 for $2.02 million. The insider now directly holds 1,697 shares of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS).

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) that is trading 43.20% up over the past 12 months.Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) lies in the list of competitors of the Synopsys, Inc. and is 64.19% higher over the same period from SNPSAutodesk Inc. (ADSK) is 22.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.