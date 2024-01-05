A peek at Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Who has invested in It?

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is -4.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $5.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TUP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 52.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.92, the stock is -4.10% and 4.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 9.66% off its SMA200. TUP registered -52.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 162.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.90.

The stock witnessed a -3.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.18%, and is -16.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.13% over the week and 8.91% over the month.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $88.84M and $1.30B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.36%. Distance from 52-week low is 214.75% and -67.51% from its 52-week high.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2024.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.52M, and float is at 39.86M with Short Float at 20.88%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Cl A (NUS) that is trading -55.92% down over the past 12 months.Estee Lauder Cos. Cl A (EL) lies in the list of competitors of the Tupperware Brands Corporation and is -46.89% lower over the same period from TUPYunhong Green CTI Ltd. (YHGJ) is 67.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.