Adient plc (ADNT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is -6.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.10 and a high of $47.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADNT stock was last observed hovering at around $33.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.1% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -21.57% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.04, the stock is -2.91% and 0.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -8.29% off its SMA200. ADNT registered -2.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.56.

The stock witnessed a 1.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.10%, and is -6.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Adient plc (ADNT) has around 70000 employees, a market worth around $3.19B and $15.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.75 and Fwd P/E is 7.45. Profit margin for the company is 1.33%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.07% and -28.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.28%).

Adient plc (ADNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adient plc (ADNT) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.82, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adient plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.75% this year

Adient plc (ADNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.70M, and float is at 91.88M with Short Float at 4.13%.

Adient plc (ADNT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Adient plc (ADNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dorlack Jerome J., the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Dorlack Jerome J. sold 17,884 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $35.38 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Adient plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Carlin Peter (Director) sold a total of 3,553 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $33.58 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28352.0 shares of the ADNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Conklin James (EVP, Americas) disposed off 909 shares at an average price of $45.00 for $40905.0. The insider now directly holds 18,021 shares of Adient plc (ADNT).

Adient plc (ADNT): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) that is trading -3.75% down over the past 12 months.Lear Corp. (LEA) lies in the list of competitors of the Adient plc and is 4.57% higher over the same period from ADNTJohnson Controls International PLC (JCI) is -12.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.