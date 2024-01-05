Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) is -3.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.65 and a high of $120.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKAM stock was last observed hovering at around $116.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.68% off its average median price target of $118.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.58% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -46.96% lower than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.63, the stock is -2.53% and 1.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 17.05% off its SMA200. AKAM registered 34.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.59%, and is -3.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 1.08% over the month.

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $17.29B and $3.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.58 and Fwd P/E is 17.03. Profit margin for the company is 13.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.25% and -4.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.98%).

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.39, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akamai Technologies Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.62% this year

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.49M, and float is at 148.10M with Short Float at 6.23%.

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Salem-Jackson Kim, the company’s EVP, Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Salem-Jackson Kim sold 4,136 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $113.50 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29873.0 shares.

Akamai Technologies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Ahola Aaron (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $112.02 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10684.0 shares of the AKAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Blumofe Robert (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $111.47 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 15,609 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM).

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) that is trading 55.59% up over the past 12 months.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) lies in the list of competitors of the Akamai Technologies Inc and is 27.83% higher over the same period from AKAMArista Networks Inc. (ANET) is 110.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.