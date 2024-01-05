Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) Volatility At 3.43%, Should You Add A Position?

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) is -10.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.66 and a high of $53.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALGM stock was last observed hovering at around $29.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.84%.

Currently trading at $27.17, the stock is -7.56% and -3.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing -6.36% at the moment leaves the stock -26.51% off its SMA200. ALGM registered -7.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.42.

The stock witnessed a -0.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.14%, and is -12.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) has around 4687 employees, a market worth around $5.23B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.91 and Fwd P/E is 20.19. Profit margin for the company is 23.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.18% and -48.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.23%).

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.62, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allegro Microsystems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.46% this year

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.75M, and float is at 73.02M with Short Float at 6.88%.

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nargolwala Vineet A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Nargolwala Vineet A bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $27.84 per share for a total of $27840.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Allegro Microsystems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Lynch Susan D (Director) bought a total of 350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $27.37 per share for $9580.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16711.0 shares of the ALGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, D’Antilio Derek (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) acquired 1,488 shares at an average price of $33.63 for $50041.0. The insider now directly holds 142,899 shares of Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM).

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) that is trading 236.47% up over the past 12 months.Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) lies in the list of competitors of the Allegro Microsystems Inc. and is 89.00% higher over the same period from ALGMQualcomm Inc. (QCOM) is 24.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.