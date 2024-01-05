American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) is -7.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.29 and a high of $10.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.55% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -36.5% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.19, the stock is -1.71% and 8.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock 7.51% off its SMA200. AXL registered 6.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.77.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.71%, and is -8.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $958.72M and $6.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.33. Profit margin for the company is -0.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.21% and -19.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.04%).

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.86% this year

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.60M, and float is at 110.66M with Short Float at 3.74%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kemp Terri M., the company’s Senior VP Human Resources. SEC filings show that Kemp Terri M. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Barnes David Eugene (VP & General Counsel) sold a total of 29,533 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $9.00 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the AXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, WILLEMSE NORMAN (President Forging) disposed off 59,265 shares at an average price of $9.00 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 297,435 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL).

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) that is trading 15.76% up over the past 12 months.BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) lies in the list of competitors of the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc and is -7.14% lower over the same period from AXLMiller Industries Inc. (MLR) is 49.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.