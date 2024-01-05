ATI Inc (ATI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) is -3.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.53 and a high of $47.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATI stock was last observed hovering at around $42.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.58% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 10.86% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.68, the stock is 1.34% and 3.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 5.79% off its SMA200. ATI registered 47.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.85.

The stock witnessed a 3.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.79%, and is -5.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

ATI Inc (ATI) has around 6700 employees, a market worth around $5.57B and $4.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.21 and Fwd P/E is 17.66. Profit margin for the company is 7.25%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.89% and -8.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.82%).

ATI Inc (ATI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ATI Inc (ATI) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.22, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ATI Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.53% this year

ATI Inc (ATI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.27M, and float is at 126.12M with Short Float at 5.04%.

ATI Inc (ATI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at ATI Inc (ATI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DIGGS JAMES C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DIGGS JAMES C sold 2,674 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $44.90 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46591.0 shares.

ATI Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Harris Timothy J (Senior VP and CDIO) sold a total of 12,858 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $43.57 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76992.0 shares of the ATI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 10, Davis Elliot S (Chief Legal & Compl. Officer) disposed off 7,039 shares at an average price of $45.00 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 134,588 shares of ATI Inc (ATI).

ATI Inc (ATI): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD) that is trading 55.98% up over the past 12 months.CITIC Ltd. ADR (CTPCY) lies in the list of competitors of the ATI Inc and is -6.95% lower over the same period from ATIValmont Industries Inc. (VMI) is -28.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.