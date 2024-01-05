Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Volatility At 1.95%, Should You Add A Position?

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is -5.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.66 and a high of $111.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALV stock was last observed hovering at around $104.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.8% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -32.57% lower than the price target low of $78.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.80, the stock is -1.71% and 2.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 10.48% off its SMA200. ALV registered 33.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.59.

The stock witnessed a -1.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.68%, and is -6.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) has around 69100 employees, a market worth around $8.73B and $10.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.40 and Fwd P/E is 10.67. Profit margin for the company is 4.15%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.40% and -6.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.76%).

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Autoliv Inc. (ALV) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.48, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Autoliv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.09% this year

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.20M, and float is at 83.93M with Short Float at 1.74%.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Autoliv Inc. (ALV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHANSSON LEIF, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHANSSON LEIF sold 11,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $93.01 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Autoliv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Carlson Jan (Director) sold a total of 2,614 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $88.98 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77493.0 shares of the ALV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Westin Fredrik () disposed off 1,505 shares at an average price of $97.45 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 4,142 shares of Autoliv Inc. (ALV).

Autoliv Inc. (ALV): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corp. ADR (TM) that is trading 35.01% up over the past 12 months.Visteon Corp. (VC) lies in the list of competitors of the Autoliv Inc. and is -16.09% lower over the same period from ALVGentex Corp. (GNTX) is 9.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.