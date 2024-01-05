Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) is -2.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.57 and a high of $10.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $10.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.4% off the consensus price target high of $21.88 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 5.8% higher than the price target low of $8.27 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.79, the stock is 4.24% and 8.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 0.47% off its SMA200. BHC registered 24.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.43.

The stock witnessed a 4.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.87%, and is 0.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) has around 19900 employees, a market worth around $2.84B and $8.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.03. Profit margin for the company is -11.27%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.85% and -23.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.65%).

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.86, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bausch Health Companies Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.42% this year

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 361.90M, and float is at 357.34M with Short Float at 6.00%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carson Seana, the company’s EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Carson Seana sold 220 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $7.38 per share for a total of $1624.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Bausch Health Companies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that Carson Seana (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 43 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $7.61 per share for $327.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the BHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Carson Seana (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 6,685 shares at an average price of $8.28 for $55352.0. The insider now directly holds 385,213 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC).