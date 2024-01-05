Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) Volatility At 12.06%, Should You Add A Position?

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTTX) is -12.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $1.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -17.88% and -10.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.76 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -72.78% off its SMA200. BTTX registered -84.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.62%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.62.

The stock witnessed a -12.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.83%, and is -5.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.06% over the week and 16.04% over the month.

Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $8.46M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.14% and -89.46% from its 52-week high.

Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Better Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.59% this year

Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.86M, and float is at 24.34M with Short Float at 7.54%.

Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERRY DAVID P, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that PERRY DAVID P bought 1,233,045 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 27 at a price of $0.73 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13.03 million shares.

Better Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 27 that Parker Geoffrey M. (Director) bought a total of 685,025 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 27 and was made at $0.73 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.03 million shares of the BTTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 27, Armanino Andrew J. (Director) acquired 274,010 shares at an average price of $0.73 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 728,368 shares of Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX).