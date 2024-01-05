Bruker Corp (BRKR) Volatility At 2.32%, Should You Add A Position?

Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) is -4.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.79 and a high of $84.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRKR stock was last observed hovering at around $69.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $74.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.16% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -23.47% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.38, the stock is -1.76% and 8.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 1.26% off its SMA200. BRKR registered 1.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.12%, and is -4.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Bruker Corp (BRKR) has around 8525 employees, a market worth around $9.74B and $2.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.56 and Fwd P/E is 25.51. Profit margin for the company is 11.32%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.84% and -17.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.83%).

Bruker Corp (BRKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bruker Corp (BRKR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.17, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bruker Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.24% this year

Bruker Corp (BRKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.02M, and float is at 90.05M with Short Float at 4.52%.

Bruker Corp (BRKR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Bruker Corp (BRKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAUKIEN FRANK H, the company’s PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that LAUKIEN FRANK H sold 37,947 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $64.81 per share for a total of $2.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38.22 million shares.

Bruker Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Herman Gerald N (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CFO) sold a total of 14,242 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $75.42 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36462.0 shares of the BRKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Kastner Marc A (Director) disposed off 11,146 shares at an average price of $75.22 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 8,051 shares of Bruker Corp (BRKR).

Bruker Corp (BRKR): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -3.52% down over the past 12 months.Illumina Inc. (ILMN) lies in the list of competitors of the Bruker Corp and is -34.66% lower over the same period from BRKRRevvity Inc. (RVTY) is -22.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.