Brunswick Corp. (BC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Brunswick Corp. (NYSE: BC) is -7.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.47 and a high of $99.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BC stock was last observed hovering at around $89.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.59% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -27.5% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.25, the stock is -2.97% and 9.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 10.00% off its SMA200. BC registered 23.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.97%, and is -9.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Brunswick Corp. (BC) has around 19800 employees, a market worth around $6.14B and $6.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.72 and Fwd P/E is 10.26. Profit margin for the company is 7.57%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.27% and -10.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.99%).

Brunswick Corp. (BC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brunswick Corp. (BC) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brunswick Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.26% this year

Brunswick Corp. (BC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.36M, and float is at 67.71M with Short Float at 7.65%.

Brunswick Corp. (BC) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Brunswick Corp. (BC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COOPER NANCY E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COOPER NANCY E sold 414 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $68.57 per share for a total of $28388.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21887.0 shares.

Brunswick Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that SINGER DAVID V (Director) sold a total of 221 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $68.67 per share for $15176.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23775.0 shares of the BC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, COOPER NANCY E (Director) disposed off 333 shares at an average price of $84.88 for $28265.0. The insider now directly holds 21,118 shares of Brunswick Corp. (BC).

Brunswick Corp. (BC): Who are the competitors?

Malibu Boats Inc. Cl A (MBUU) is -5.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.