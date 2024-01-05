CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) is -1.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.86 and a high of $23.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTRE stock was last observed hovering at around $22.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.58% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.23% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.95, the stock is -2.99% and -2.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 6.77% off its SMA200. CTRE registered 17.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.06.

The stock witnessed a -2.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.55%, and is -3.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $209.85M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.73 and Fwd P/E is 21.47. Profit margin for the company is 19.74%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.90% and -6.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.43%).

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.43, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CareTrust REIT Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 753.12% this year

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.11M, and float is at 117.42M with Short Float at 3.20%.

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading 31.62% up over the past 12 months.Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) lies in the list of competitors of the CareTrust REIT Inc and is 11.28% higher over the same period from CTREGetty Realty Corp. (GTY) is -15.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.