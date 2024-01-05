CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) is -3.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.95 and a high of $28.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNO stock was last observed hovering at around $27.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.68% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.73% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.97, the stock is -1.03% and 4.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 13.45% off its SMA200. CNO registered 16.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.71.

The stock witnessed a -0.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.01%, and is -3.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $3.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.95 and Fwd P/E is 8.70. Profit margin for the company is 7.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.19% and -5.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.66%).

CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNO Financial Group Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year

CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.34M, and float is at 109.28M with Short Float at 2.12%.

CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLINE JOHN R, the company’s SVP and CAO. SEC filings show that KLINE JOHN R sold 5,757 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $27.07 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64730.0 shares.

CNO Financial Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Linnenbringer Jeanne L. (EVP and COO) sold a total of 1,784 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $26.82 per share for $47847.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44478.0 shares of the CNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, TARASI ROCCO F III (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $27.00 for $27000.0. The insider now directly holds 73,468 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO).

CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) that is trading -5.92% down over the past 12 months.Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) lies in the list of competitors of the CNO Financial Group Inc and is 20.24% higher over the same period from CNOAssurant Inc. (AIZ) is 34.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.