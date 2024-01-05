Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) is -1.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.16 and a high of $127.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEG stock was last observed hovering at around $115.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $115.36, the stock is -0.77% and -2.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 15.51% off its SMA200. CEG registered 40.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.53.

The stock witnessed a -2.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.67%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has around 13370 employees, a market worth around $36.80B and $24.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.09 and Fwd P/E is 17.60. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.11% and -9.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.83%).

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.92, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellation Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 1371.04% this year

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.13M, and float is at 318.67M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.