Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) is -21.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.86 and a high of $34.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CORT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.32% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.15% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.34, the stock is -13.91% and -7.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -3.36% off its SMA200. CORT registered 25.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.16%, and is -22.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) has around 299 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $450.03M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.31 and Fwd P/E is 32.35. Profit margin for the company is 20.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.88% and -26.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.68%).

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.33, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.98% this year

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.83M, and float is at 87.89M with Short Float at 17.36%.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swisher Daniel N JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Swisher Daniel N JR sold 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $22.11 per share for a total of $48642.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Guyer William (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $32.00 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6643.0 shares of the CORT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Robb Gary Charles (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 6,212 shares at an average price of $27.01 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 21,390 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT).

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) that is trading 71.21% up over the past 12 months.Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) lies in the list of competitors of the Corcept Therapeutics Inc and is -10.16% lower over the same period from CORTBristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) is -27.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.