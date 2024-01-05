Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is -1.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $143.91 and a high of $201.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ECL stock was last observed hovering at around $196.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.55% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -8.61% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $195.49, the stock is -0.18% and 5.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 10.29% off its SMA200. ECL registered 32.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.91.

The stock witnessed a 2.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.26%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.02% over the week and 1.26% over the month.

Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $55.74B and $15.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.45 and Fwd P/E is 31.88. Profit margin for the company is 8.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.84% and -3.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.84%).

Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.37, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecolab, Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.25% this year

Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.45M, and float is at 253.53M with Short Float at 0.67%.

Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marsh Laurie M, the company’s EVP – HUMAN RESOURCES. SEC filings show that Marsh Laurie M sold 11,917 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $191.41 per share for a total of $2.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20538.0 shares.

Ecolab, Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that MacLennan David (Director) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $191.53 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16070.0 shares of the ECL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Alfano Nicholas J. (EVP & PRES – GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $189.63 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 9,717 shares of Ecolab, Inc. (ECL).

Ecolab, Inc. (ECL): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) that is trading -1.12% down over the past 12 months.Waste Management Inc. (WM) lies in the list of competitors of the Ecolab, Inc. and is 16.19% higher over the same period from ECLColgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) is 2.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.