Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) is -6.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.46 and a high of $20.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERJ stock was last observed hovering at around $17.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.8% off the consensus price target high of $26.87 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 21.84% higher than the price target low of $22.07 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.25, the stock is -7.95% and 2.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 11.77% off its SMA200. ERJ registered 61.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.39%, and is -7.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) has around 18873 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $5.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.55. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.91% and -14.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.31, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Embraer S.A. ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 159.07% this year

Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.66M, and float is at 183.56M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) that is trading -4.02% down over the past 12 months.AAR Corp. (AIR) lies in the list of competitors of the Embraer S.A. ADR and is 35.45% higher over the same period from ERJSpirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Cl A (SPR) is -3.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.