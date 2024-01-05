Entegris Inc (ENTG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) is -9.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.05 and a high of $122.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENTG stock was last observed hovering at around $110.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.23% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -21.16% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.04, the stock is -5.03% and 5.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 12.54% off its SMA200. ENTG registered 70.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.10.

The stock witnessed a 2.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.80%, and is -10.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Entegris Inc (ENTG) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $16.37B and $3.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 82.42 and Fwd P/E is 32.67. Profit margin for the company is 5.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.62% and -11.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.26%).

Entegris Inc (ENTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entegris Inc (ENTG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.77, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entegris Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.59% this year

Entegris Inc (ENTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.16M, and float is at 149.22M with Short Float at 4.06%.

Entegris Inc (ENTG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Entegris Inc (ENTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Colella Joseph, the company’s SVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Colella Joseph sold 2,857 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $120.49 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25769.0 shares.

Entegris Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Colella Joseph (SVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 2,604 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $102.86 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28626.0 shares of the ENTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, O’Neill James Anthony (SVP & CTO) disposed off 1,918 shares at an average price of $95.00 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 13,670 shares of Entegris Inc (ENTG).

Entegris Inc (ENTG): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) that is trading 236.47% up over the past 12 months.Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) lies in the list of competitors of the Entegris Inc and is 89.00% higher over the same period from ENTGQualcomm Inc. (QCOM) is 24.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.