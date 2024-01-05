First Bancorp PR (FBP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) is -3.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.18 and a high of $17.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FBP stock was last observed hovering at around $16.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -5.87% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.88, the stock is -2.98% and 4.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 18.80% off its SMA200. FBP registered 23.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.00%.

The stock witnessed a -0.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.07%, and is -5.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

First Bancorp PR (FBP) has around 3133 employees, a market worth around $2.74B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.66 and Fwd P/E is 10.23. Profit margin for the company is 25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.99% and -7.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.09%).

First Bancorp PR (FBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Bancorp PR (FBP) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Bancorp PR is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year

First Bancorp PR (FBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.71M, and float is at 168.31M with Short Float at 2.84%.

First Bancorp PR (FBP) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at First Bancorp PR (FBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Power Carlos, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Power Carlos sold 9,433 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $16.50 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

First Bancorp PR disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that ALEMAN AURELIO (President and CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $15.79 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.18 million shares of the FBP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Kafka Donald (EVP and COO) disposed off 65,000 shares at an average price of $15.79 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 213,486 shares of First Bancorp PR (FBP).

First Bancorp PR (FBP): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -0.53% down over the past 12 months.Popular Inc. (BPOP) lies in the list of competitors of the First Bancorp PR and is 20.26% higher over the same period from FBPNorthwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is -9.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.