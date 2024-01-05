Flowserve Corp. (FLS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) is -3.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.99 and a high of $41.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLS stock was last observed hovering at around $39.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.54% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -4.55% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.73, the stock is -0.69% and 3.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 7.31% off its SMA200. FLS registered 27.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.18.

The stock witnessed a 1.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.25%, and is -4.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Flowserve Corp. (FLS) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $5.21B and $4.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.32 and Fwd P/E is 15.73. Profit margin for the company is 5.85%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.48% and -5.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.48%).

Flowserve Corp. (FLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flowserve Corp. (FLS) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.83, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flowserve Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.09% this year

Flowserve Corp. (FLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.21M, and float is at 130.47M with Short Float at 1.06%.

Flowserve Corp. (FLS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Flowserve Corp. (FLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Flowserve Corp. (FLS): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corp. (IEX) that is trading -6.45% down over the past 12 months.Graco Inc. (GGG) lies in the list of competitors of the Flowserve Corp. and is 24.75% higher over the same period from FLSParker Hannifin Corp. (PH) is 51.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.