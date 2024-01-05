Fluor Corporation (FLR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is -6.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.69 and a high of $40.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLR stock was last observed hovering at around $36.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.04% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 6.46% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.48, the stock is -6.03% and -1.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 10.72% off its SMA200. FLR registered 9.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.88%, and is -7.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has around 39576 employees, a market worth around $6.22B and $15.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.30 and Fwd P/E is 12.76. Profit margin for the company is 0.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.00% and -10.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.08%).

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluor Corporation (FLR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.12, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 218.65% this year

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 170.38M, and float is at 168.38M with Short Float at 3.61%.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Fluor Corporation (FLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dillow Stacy L, the company’s EVP, Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Dillow Stacy L sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $30.30 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75929.0 shares.

Fluor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Breuer James R (Group President) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $37.81 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41742.0 shares of the FLR stock.

Fluor Corporation (FLR): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading 33.46% up over the past 12 months.Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) lies in the list of competitors of the Fluor Corporation and is 12.72% higher over the same period from FLRQuanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 47.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.