Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) is -2.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.10 and a high of $80.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FBIN stock was last observed hovering at around $74.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.26% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -32.18% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.02, the stock is -2.45% and 8.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 12.62% off its SMA200. FBIN registered 27.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.88.

The stock witnessed a 2.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.33%, and is -3.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has around 11200 employees, a market worth around $9.33B and $4.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.90 and Fwd P/E is 17.62. Profit margin for the company is 9.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.82% and -7.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.43%).

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.28, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.55% this year

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.04M, and float is at 125.42M with Short Float at 2.67%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HACKETT ANN F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HACKETT ANN F sold 4,835 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $65.78 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34815.0 shares.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assa Abloy AB Series B (ASSA.B) that is trading 23.51% up over the past 12 months.Geberit AG (GEBN) lies in the list of competitors of the Fortune Brands Innovations Inc and is 10.68% higher over the same period from FBINMasco Corp. (MAS) is 33.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.