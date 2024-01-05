Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) is 2.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.39 and a high of $19.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNK stock was last observed hovering at around $16.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.04% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -6.25% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.00, the stock is 9.23% and 15.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 18.76% off its SMA200. GNK registered 12.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.34.

The stock witnessed a 8.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.66%, and is 3.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has around 1006 employees, a market worth around $723.18M and $395.28M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.03 and Fwd P/E is 9.74. Profit margin for the company is 2.75%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.21% and -14.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.03%).

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.22% this year

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.33M, and float is at 37.55M with Short Float at 3.88%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REGAN ARTHUR L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that REGAN ARTHUR L sold 9,423 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $14.03 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99671.0 shares.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that WOBENSMITH JOHN C (CEO, President, and Secretary) sold a total of 14,164 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $19.40 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the GNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Zafolias Apostolos (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,266 shares at an average price of $19.39 for $43943.0. The insider now directly holds 23,152 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK).

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paragon Shipping Inc. Cl A (PRGNF) that is trading 0.00% down over the past 12 months.Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) lies in the list of competitors of the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and is -0.80% lower over the same period from GNKDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is -13.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.