Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Volatility At 2.30%, Should You Add A Position?

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) is -0.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.38 and a high of $80.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMED stock was last observed hovering at around $51.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $59.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.22% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 0.11% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.94, the stock is 5.02% and 10.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -1.67% off its SMA200. GMED registered -27.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.97.

The stock witnessed a 14.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.54%, and is -0.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Globus Medical Inc (GMED) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $7.29B and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.24 and Fwd P/E is 19.49. Profit margin for the company is 12.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.02% and -33.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.36%).

Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globus Medical Inc (GMED) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.38, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globus Medical Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.80% this year

Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.79M, and float is at 114.42M with Short Float at 2.97%.

Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Globus Medical Inc (GMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lemaitre Dan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lemaitre Dan sold 43,450 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $56.98 per share for a total of $2.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10800.0 shares.

Globus Medical Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Pfeil Keith W (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 29,167 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $77.57 per share for $2.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GMED stock.

Globus Medical Inc (GMED): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) that is trading -4.66% down over the past 12 months.Stryker Corp. (SYK) lies in the list of competitors of the Globus Medical Inc and is 19.31% higher over the same period from GMEDAlphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is 17.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.